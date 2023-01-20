Mother Helped Son Secretly Take Photos of Women in Bathing Facilities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Aichi Prefectural Police headquarters

Local police in Nagoya have rearrested an unemployed man and his mother for allegedly taking voyeuristic photographs of women at bathing facilities.

According to the police, the 37-year-old man and his 63-year-old mother are suspected of entering a bathing facility on the night of Dec. 15 last year in the city’s Higashi Ward and photographing women in the changing room and bathing room using a small camera.

Based on the seized camera data and other information, it is suspected that the two repeatedly took surreptitious photos about 20 separate occasions since around August last year.

Police stated that the woman and her son live alone together in the city’s Kita Ward and suspect that the mother actually took the photos. “I complied with my son’s request, hoping to help him calm down a bit since he has essentially been a hikikomori recluse for about 20 years,” the mother told police, while the son said that he was thinking of editing the photos and selling them. However police reported that no sales of the photos have been confirmed.

The two were arrested for their involvement in another voyeurism case between December of last year and January of this year.