7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Police Question Mother

Oita Prefectural Police headquarters

Local police officers found a 7-year-old girl unconscious inside an apartment in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture. She was later confirmed dead on site.

Local police said a woman made a report saying she had killed her daughter in the apartment. Police rushed to the building to find the girl inside.

According to the police, the mother, who is in her 40s, was also inside the apartment. She is undergoing questioning.

Police said the girl, an elementary school student, lived in the apartment.