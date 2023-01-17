- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Woman Stabbed to Death, Possibly by Her Teenage Child
13:26 JST, January 17, 2023
Shizuoka Prefectural Police said a woman in her 40s has apparently been stabbed to death with a knife, and was later confirmed dead at the hospital where she was taken.
According to the police, a resident of Makinohara in the prefecture called police at around 11:50 p.m. on Monday to report the stabbing of a family member.
Police said that they are questioning the woman’s 13-year-old child, who they believe assaulted the mother.
