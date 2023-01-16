  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed Near JR Hakata Station


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:46 JST, January 16, 2023

Police reported that a woman was stabbed by a man near JR Hakata Station in Fukuoka on Monday evening. She was immediately taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police said the man, who fled the scene, was around 35 to 40 years old.

