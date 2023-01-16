- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed Near JR Hakata Station
20:46 JST, January 16, 2023
Police reported that a woman was stabbed by a man near JR Hakata Station in Fukuoka on Monday evening. She was immediately taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police said the man, who fled the scene, was around 35 to 40 years old.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Suspect sent to prosecutors in case of triple murder in Japan
-
Japan police believe suspect was likely bent on murder
-
Firefighters battle Tokyo factory blaze all day long
-
Award-winning pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi announce marriage, pregnancy
-
Tokyo advertising company expresses shock over employee’s murder
JN ACCESS RANKING