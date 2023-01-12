Top court dismisses appeal by Moritomo head, wife

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by the head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen and his wife, finalizing the couple’s prison sentences for defrauding the national government, Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City by illegally taking subsidies.

Yasunori Kagoike, 69, was sentenced to five years in prison and his wife Junko, 69, to two and a half years by the Osaka High Court. The couple are expected to be detained after the sentences are finalized.