Top court dismisses appeal by Moritomo head, wife
11:46 JST, January 12, 2023
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by the head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen and his wife, finalizing the couple’s prison sentences for defrauding the national government, Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City by illegally taking subsidies.
Yasunori Kagoike, 69, was sentenced to five years in prison and his wife Junko, 69, to two and a half years by the Osaka High Court. The couple are expected to be detained after the sentences are finalized.
