- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Tokyo advertising company expresses shock over employee’s murder
16:11 JST, December 28, 2022
The Tokyo advertising company that employed one of the victims of Sunday’s triple murder in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has released a statement expressing its horror at the crime.
Sophianna Megumi Morita, 32, was fatally attacked while she was visiting her parents’ home. Her mother and father, William Ross Bishop Jr. and Izumi Morita, were also murdered.
“All of us are stunned and in great shock,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday. “She was cheerful, extremely talented and a valued employee.”
According to her posts on social media, Sophianna was born and raised in Japan and studied ad design at a university overseas.
