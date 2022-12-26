Mother allegedly stabs 13-year-old son to death in car

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A building of the Tochigi prefectural police

NASU-SHIOBARA, Tochigi — A 46-year-old mother has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son in Nasu-Shiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the mother is suspected of killing her third son, a first year junior high school student, by stabbing him several times in the right chest with a kitchen knife as he was sitting in the passenger seat in a parked car in the adjacent city of Otawara at around 5 a.m.

The mother drove to Nasu-Shiobara Police Station about an hour after the incident and said she “had stabbed her son to death with a kitchen knife.”

The son, who was still on the passenger seat on arrival at the police station, was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital where he was taken. The mother’s other two sons were at home at the time of the incident.