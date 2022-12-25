Three people found dead bleeding from head in Saitama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine a house where three bodies were found Sunday in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture.

A man and two women were found dead in a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

A nearby resident had reported to the police that someone in the house was arguing and that the second floor was on fire.

The three victims were bleeding from the head, and a man was seen fleeing the scene with what appeared to be a hammer. The prefectural police are investigating the incident.

According to the police, the man who fled was wearing dark clothing and a black mask and was carrying a shoulder bag.

Police officials said that a couple in their 60s and their daughter had lived in the residence.

The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half after it was discovered.