Three found dead in Saitama residential area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Saitama Prefectural Police Headquarters

A man and two women were found dead in a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

A nearby resident had reported to the police that someone in the house was arguing and that the second floor was on fire.

The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half after it was discovered.

The three victims were bleeding from the head, and the prefectural police are investigating the incident.