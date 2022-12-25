- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Three found dead in Saitama residential area
12:44 JST, December 25, 2022
A man and two women were found dead in a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.
A nearby resident had reported to the police that someone in the house was arguing and that the second floor was on fire.
The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half after it was discovered.
The three victims were bleeding from the head, and the prefectural police are investigating the incident.
