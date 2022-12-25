  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Three found dead in Saitama residential area

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Saitama Prefectural Police Headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, December 25, 2022

A man and two women were found dead in a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

A nearby resident had reported to the police that someone in the house was arguing and that the second floor was on fire.

The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half after it was discovered.

The three victims were bleeding from the head, and the prefectural police are investigating the incident.

