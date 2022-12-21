- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Extension of Abe shooter’s psychiatric evaluation canceled
17:22 JST, December 21, 2022
NARA (Jiji Press) — Nara District Court on Tuesday nullified a decision by the Nara Summary Court to extend the psychiatric evaluation period for the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The defense team for the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, who has been sent to public prosecutors on suspicion of murder, had filed a quasi-appeal against the summary court’s decision, made on Monday, to push back the end date of the evaluation period to Jan. 23 next year from Jan. 10 in the same year.
