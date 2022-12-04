3 former nursery school teachers arrested over alleged abuse

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators and others enter the Sakura nursery school in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

SHIZUOKA — Three former teachers were arrested Sunday for allegedly abusing children at a nursery school in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, the suspects are three women ranging in age from 30 to 39. They used to work at the Sakura nursery school, a private licensed facility.

The 30-year-old woman shoved a girl’s face on June 1, while a 38-year-old hung a boy upside down on June 27, police said. The 39-year-old suspect allegedly hit a boy on his head on June 10.

Investigators searched the nursery school on suspicion of assault Sunday morning.

The city’s inquiries also revealed that the three suspects committed such heinous acts as threatening children by showing them a box cutter knife and leaving them in a dark room, from June to August of this year.

On Saturday, the prefecture and the city launched a special audit of the nursery school based on the Child Welfare Law. They are further investigating the case and questioning nursery director.