- CRIME ＆ COURTS
3 former nursery school teachers arrested over alleged abuse
15:13 JST, December 4, 2022
SHIZUOKA — Three former teachers were arrested Sunday for allegedly abusing children at a nursery school in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture.
According to police, the suspects are three women ranging in age from 30 to 39. They used to work at the Sakura nursery school, a private licensed facility.
The 30-year-old woman shoved a girl’s face on June 1, while a 38-year-old hung a boy upside down on June 27, police said. The 39-year-old suspect allegedly hit a boy on his head on June 10.
Investigators searched the nursery school on suspicion of assault Sunday morning.
The city’s inquiries also revealed that the three suspects committed such heinous acts as threatening children by showing them a box cutter knife and leaving them in a dark room, from June to August of this year.
On Saturday, the prefecture and the city launched a special audit of the nursery school based on the Child Welfare Law. They are further investigating the case and questioning nursery director.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
-
Service suspended on 2 lines as train partly derails in Tokyo
-
Godzilla movie director Kazuki Omori dies
-
Metropolitan government to construct new subway line in Tokyo, eying launch in 2040s
-
Tokyo hopes new subway line will boost global competitiveness
JN ACCESS RANKING