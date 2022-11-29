  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Dentsu Live searched in Olympics bid-rigging probe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo District Public Prosecutor Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:27 JST, November 29, 2022

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor Office searched the office of ADK Marketing Solutions Inc. and Dentsu Group Inc. unit Dentsu Live Inc. over alleged Tokyo Games bid-rigging on Tuesday.

