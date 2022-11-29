- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Dentsu Live searched in Olympics bid-rigging probe
11:27 JST, November 29, 2022
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor Office searched the office of ADK Marketing Solutions Inc. and Dentsu Group Inc. unit Dentsu Live Inc. over alleged Tokyo Games bid-rigging on Tuesday.
