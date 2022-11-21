Supreme Court quashes guilty verdict for Kodansha editor over murder of wife

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a high court ruling that sentenced a former editor of major publisher Kodansha Ltd. to 11 years in prison for strangling his wife to death at his house in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, in 2016.

The top court ordered the Tokyo High Court to redo the trial against defendant Pak Jong Hyon, 47, who had received the same sentence also in the Tokyo District Court.