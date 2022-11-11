Court denies bail request for Tokyo Games executive

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haruyuki Takahashi speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in April 2010.

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday denied a bail application from Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee executive board member who was indicted on a charge of accepting bribes.

The court also denied a bail request from Shinichi Ueno, former president of major advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc., who was indicted on suspicion of giving bribes.

The court granted bail to Shigeharu Hisamatsu, ADK’s former executive operating officer, and Toshiaki Tada, former division head of the company.

Hisamatsu and Tada were released from Tokyo Detention House on the day, after paying bail of ¥12 million and ¥20 million, respectively.