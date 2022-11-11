- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Court denies bail request for Tokyo Games executive
13:31 JST, November 11, 2022
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday denied a bail application from Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee executive board member who was indicted on a charge of accepting bribes.
The court also denied a bail request from Shinichi Ueno, former president of major advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc., who was indicted on suspicion of giving bribes.
The court granted bail to Shigeharu Hisamatsu, ADK’s former executive operating officer, and Toshiaki Tada, former division head of the company.
Hisamatsu and Tada were released from Tokyo Detention House on the day, after paying bail of ¥12 million and ¥20 million, respectively.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match