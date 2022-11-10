  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

4th indictment against Haruyuki Takahashi over Tokyo Olympic Games bribes

AP file photo
Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games arrives at a board meeting in Tokyo on March 30.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:38 JST, November 10, 2022

Prosecutors made a supplementary indictment Wednesday against Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, for accepting bribes worth a total of about ¥54 million from a major advertising company and a firm that sold stuffed toys of the Games’ mascots.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING