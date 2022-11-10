- CRIME ＆ COURTS
4th indictment against Haruyuki Takahashi over Tokyo Olympic Games bribes
12:38 JST, November 10, 2022
Prosecutors made a supplementary indictment Wednesday against Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, for accepting bribes worth a total of about ¥54 million from a major advertising company and a firm that sold stuffed toys of the Games’ mascots.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match