Former Tokyo Games executive indicted for 3rd time

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, was indicted Tuesday for a third time on charges of accepting bribes in connection to the Tokyo Games.

According to the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, Takahashi allegedly received a bribe of approximately ¥15 million from leading advertising agency Daiko Advertising Inc., which was responsible for concluding sponsorship contracts for the Games.

Also indicted on the same charge was Kazumasa Fukami, 73, a former president of a consulting firm and an acquaintance of Takahashi.

Daiko Advertising executive officer Yoshikazu Taniguchi, 57, was indicted for allegedly paying a bribe.

Takahashi has already been served with three arrest warrants, on suspicion of receiving bribes from three companies in exchange for favorable treatment. Prosecutors allege that he was given a total of about ¥142 million by menswear chain Aoki Holdings Inc., major publishing company Kadokawa Corp. and Daiko Advertising.