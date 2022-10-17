Mass brawl breaks out at Tokyo French restaurant

The Yomiuri Shimbun<

The Metropolitan Police Department

Glasses were thrown, a door was shattered and a man was injured in a brawl involving about 20 to 30 people at a French restaurant in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The police said they received an emergency call at around 6:30 p.m. from an employee of the 58th floor restaurant in the Sunshine 60 building in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, saying customers were fighting.

One man was taken to the hospital due to a minor head injury and the police are investigating the incident.

According to a senior MPD official, there was a group of about 100 people in the restaurant when the fracas broke out, shortly after 6:00 p.m. However, by the time the police arrived only a few remained.

The restaurant had been rented out by the group, which included members of organized crime groups.

No staffers were injured.