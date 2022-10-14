Suspect says victim asked him to kill her

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hokkaido prefectural police headquarters

SAPPORO — A 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of a female college senior has told investigators that he strangled her in his room after the victim asked him to kill her, investigative sources said Thursday.

The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating social media exchanges between the suspect, Isamu Ono, and victim Yuina Segawa, 22, that allegedly led to the two becoming acquainted.

Segawa’s body was found inside Ono’s apartment room in Higashi Ward, Sapporo. She died of suffocation caused by pressure applied to her neck, the sources said. She is believed to have died around Oct. 4. Ono, who is unemployed, was arrested Monday on suspicion of abandoning her body in his apartment.