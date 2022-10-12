Man arrested for abandoning body of female college student

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

SAPPORO — Sapporo prefectural police arrested a 53-year-old man Monday on suspicion of abandoning the body of a female college student at his apartment in Higashi Ward, Sapporo.

According to the police, suspect Isamu Ono has admitted abandoning the body of Yuina Segawa, 22, from Otaru, Hokkaido, who was last seen by family members on Oct. 3.

Ono, who is unemployed, reportedly told police he met Segawa through social media. He is suspected of abandoning her body on Saturday.

According to the police, Ono also made remarks indicating that he may have killed the woman, who is believed to have died of suffocation around Oct. 4.

Segawa’s family had not been in contact with her since she left home on Oct. 3. They filed a missing person’s report on Friday.

According to the police, Segawa’s cell phone stopped transmitting data in an area near Ono’s apartment.

Ono was arrested for carrying a knife Saturday on suspicion of violating the weapons control law.

Segawa’s body was found following a search of his apartment.