The Yomiuri Shimbun

The president of Kappa Sushi’s operating company, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department, has indicated his intention to resign, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

President Koki Tanabe of the Yokohama-based Kappa Create Co. was arrested on Friday on suspicion of illegally obtaining data that was a trade secret of rival chain Hama-Sushi.