Largest group of residence card forgers uncovered in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A forged residence card

The Metropolitan Police Department has uncovered what is believed to be the largest counterfeiting group of residence cards for foreign residents in Japan, arresting six members that included a 30-year-old Chinese national.

The MPD arrested them on Thursday on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law. The six allegedly forged 42 residence cards around Sept. 5 at the home of one of the suspects in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, using a computer and printer. The seized computer contained information on roughly 20,000 cases, according to the MPD.

The MPD seized about 2,000 counterfeit residence cards, as well as about 3,000 blank residence cards. Authorities believe the group sold residence cards for ¥1,500 to ¥7,000 each since last summer under the direction of its leader in China. It is thought that the group has made up to ¥140 million in sales.