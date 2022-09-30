Kappa Sushi operating firm president to be arrested for illegally obtaining data of rival firm
14:46 JST, September 30, 2022
The president of Kappa Sushi’s operating company was expected to be arrested Friday on suspicion of illegally obtaining data that was a trade secret of rival chain Hama-Sushi, the police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department issued arrest warrants for the Yokohama-based Kappa Create Co. President Koki Tanabe and two others — an executive at the firm and a Hama-Sushi employee who was formerly Tanabe’s subordinate — on suspicion of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Law.
The MPD also intends to send a report to the public prosecutor’s office on Kappa Create’s violation of the same law as a corporation.
Tanabe was formerly a director of Hama-Sushi, and was recruited by Kappa Create to take the new job in November 2020. The police believe that fierce competition in the industry led to the incident.
The three are suspected to have taken data on trade secrets, such as the prices paid by Hama-Sushi to procure foodstuffs, multiple times in October 2020, just before Tanabe transferred to Kappa Create.
After moving to the firm, Tanabe is suspected of having illegally used the data for Kappa Create.
The data was only viewable by a few employees at Hama-Sushi. The MPD believes that Tanabe asked the Hama-Sushi employee also implicated in the case, who had access to the data, to carry the data off the company’s premises.
