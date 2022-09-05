Ad agency suspected of paying bribes for Tokyo Olympics contract

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daiko Advertising headquarters is located in this building in Osaka.

An Osaka-based advertising agency, Daiko Advertising, is suspected of being involved in the bribery case connected to the Tokyo Olympics, sources said.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a Tokyo 2020 organizing committee executive board member who has already been arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes from a different company, is suspected of having lobbied for the agency to be selected as a sales cooperation agency to handle the organizing committee’s sponsor recruitment activities.

The sources said that Daiko had paid a total of approximately ¥14 million to a company run by an acquaintance of Takahashi.