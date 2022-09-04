Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police

Courtesy of Osaka Prefectural Police

Anderson Robson Barbosa

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian national Anderson Robson Barbosa, 33, wanted by Osaka Prefectural Police in connection with the murder of his wife, Manami Aramaki, 29, and their 3-year-old daughter in Sakai, has left Japan and arrived in Brazil, where he is expected to appear before local police, Brazilian media reported.

The wife and daughter were found dead from stab wounds in their residence at a housing complex in Sakai. Police believe they were murdered sometime Aug. 20-21 and suspect Barbosa was involved in the murder.

“When I came home from work, my wife and daughter were dead,” Barbosa reportedly told his lawyer, according to Brazilian media. “I was so scared that I fled Japan.”

The lawyer stressed that it has not been determined that he is the murderer, saying, “The suspect has not been indicted yet.”

Barbosa is currently staying in his hometown of Londrina in the southern state of Parana.

His lawyer said that Barbosa has already made contact with local police authorities and is considering “the best time” come to the station to give his side of the story.

The Osaka Prefectural Police had issued a nationwide warrant on Aug. 31 and intend to have an international warrant issued for his arrest.