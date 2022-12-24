- CORONAVIRUS
Tokyo medical system alert to highest level
7:10 JST, December 24, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its alert for medical preparedness to the highest level on a four-tier scale for the first time since Sept. 8 on Thursday.
The medical care system has been strained in the capital as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients has increased and more medical staff have been infected with the virus or become close contacts, officials said.
The metropolitan government maintained its COVID-19 infection alert level at the second highest on a four-tier scale.
