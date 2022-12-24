Tokyo medical system alert to highest level

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its alert for medical preparedness to the highest level on a four-tier scale for the first time since Sept. 8 on Thursday.

The medical care system has been strained in the capital as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients has increased and more medical staff have been infected with the virus or become close contacts, officials said.

The metropolitan government maintained its COVID-19 infection alert level at the second highest on a four-tier scale.