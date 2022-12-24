  • CORONAVIRUS

Tokyo medical system alert to highest level

7:10 JST, December 24, 2022

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its alert for medical preparedness to the highest level on a four-tier scale for the first time since Sept. 8 on Thursday.

The medical care system has been strained in the capital as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients has increased and more medical staff have been infected with the virus or become close contacts, officials said.

The metropolitan government maintained its COVID-19 infection alert level at the second highest on a four-tier scale.

