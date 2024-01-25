- Technology
Image Shows JAXA’s SLIM Lunar Probe Achieved High-Precision Moon Landing
17:36 JST, January 25, 2024
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) released on Thursday an image showing the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, standing on the moon, as well as the results of an analysis of data the probe transmitted back to Earth. The image of SLIM, which successfully touched down on the lunar surface before dawn on Saturday, was captured by a small robot. In the image, the probe is seen where it landed with its engines facing upward, giving it the appearance of standing on its head.
The small robot, SORA-Q — which weighs about 250 grams and was jointly developed by JAXA, toymaker Tomy Co., Sony Group Corp. and Doshisha University — had separated from the lunar probe just before landing and captured the image of SLIM after it had touched down.
According to JAXA, SLIM is believed to have successfully performed a high-precision landing, settling down within 100 meters of the targeted spot.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Secondhand Clothing Finally Takes Off in Japan
-
Japan Space Agency to Launch Second H3 Rocket Next February; Countermeasures Implemented Following Failure
-
Japan Successfully Launches Reconnaissance Satellite into Orbit
-
On Yer Bike: London Firms Turn to Cargo Bikes from Vans
-
When Science Meets Art: Recycled Metal, Lab-Grown Gems
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities