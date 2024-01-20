Home>Science & Nature>Technology
Japan’s Lunar Probe SLIM Believed to Have Landed on the Moon; JAXA Confirming Status of Vehicle

Courtesy of JAXA
An image of SLIM on the moon

The Japan News

1:40 JST, January 20, 2024

Japan’s lunar probe is believed to have landed at around 0:20 a.m. Saturday after descending toward the lunar surface.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is confirming the status of the vehicle. If successful, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) would become the first Japanese probe to land on the moon and make Japan the fifth county to do so, after the former Soviet Union, the United States, China and India.

SLIM is a small probe about 2.4 meters high and weighing about 200 kilograms excluding fuel.

SLIM was launched by an H-2A rocket in September and put into the moon’s orbit on Dec. 25.

