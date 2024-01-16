Tokyo Govt to Use Streetlight Information to Build More 5G Base Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo metropolitan government building

Basic information about the streetlights includes their location, height and the year when it was installed, according to the plan, which was presented at a meeting of experts at the metropolitan government office.

The metropolitan government apparently aims to create an environment in which high-speed, high-capacity 5G technology can be stably used by utilizing streetlights.

The government has been advocating for strengthening 5G and other communication infrastructure so it can be used in the event of a disaster and to make the area more convenient.

Generally, cell phone companies select possible sites for base stations based on such factors as communication conditions and the height of various locations before beginning negotiations with landowners and facility owners regarding installation.

Currently, information on only 67 streetlights on metropolitan roads has been disclosed to the public, and there are no plans to install more streetlights.

The metropolitan government believes that disclosing such information will make it easier for cell phone companies to study possible locations for base stations, leading to them being installed more quickly.

The government plans to examine the information that will be released to the public in cooperation with cell phone companies in fiscal 2024. It will also establish rules to facilitate the smooth installation of base stations.