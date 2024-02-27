Fujitsu, NEC, Other Companies to Collaborate with Institute for Molecular Science on Developing New Type of Quantum Computer

Courtesy of Assistant Professor Takafumi Tomita, Institute for Molecular Science

A cold-atom quantum computer under development

The Institute for Molecular Science will establish a new company in fiscal 2024 to develop a next-generation quantum computer in collaboration with 10 Japanese and foreign companies, including Fujitsu Ltd. and NEC Corp., the institute said Tuesday.

The new company will aim to develop the world’s first cold-atom quantum computer.

The company will be based in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, where the institute is located. Through collaboration between industry and academia, it will develop a prototype that was designed in fiscal 2016, aiming to make a model commercially available by fiscal 2030.