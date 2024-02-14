Home>Science & Nature>Science
JAXA Expected to Launch H3 Rocket on Saturday; Thursday Launch Postponed Due to Weather Concerns

14:51 JST, February 14, 2024

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced Wednesday that its new mainstay H3 rocket will be launched on Saturday.

The launch was scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to weather concerns.

