- Science
Genetically Modified Pigs Created for Organ Transplants; Research Team Plans Clinical Study as Early as Fall 2025
17:00 JST, February 13, 2024
Genetically modified pigs have been created for the purpose of performing organ transplants into humans, a research team announced Tuesday.
An immunity-related gene was modified to prevent a strong rejection when the pigs’ organs are transplanted into humans, a process called “xenotransplantation.” The team — which includes PorMedTec Co., a startup company from Meiji University — plans to conduct a clinical study on xenotransplantation in cooperation with Japanese medical institutions as early as fall 2025.
Transplants from animals to people are increasingly attracting attention amid a shortage of organs. PorMedTec imported pig cells developed for xenotransplantation by the U.S. biotech company eGenesis. The pig cells were genetically engineered to make them less prone to rejection.
The research team injected the nuclei of these cells into the eggs of a normal pig, then transplanted 100 of the egss into the uterus of a female pig. The team took out three baby pigs by C-section on Sunday. All the baby pigs are said to be in good condition.
The team plans to increase the number of pigs for its research and proceed with studying the xenotransplantation of porcine organs into lab monkeys.
They also aim to conduct a clinical study on human patients with severe kidney and liver failure around next fall. Professor Hiroshi Nagashima of Meiji University, a founder of PorMedTec, said they wanted to offer new treatment methods as soon as possible. He also expressed his hope to deepen discussions on rules for the hygienic management of such pigs.
Last year, eGenesis published a research paper showing that monkeys transplanted with genetically engineered pig kidneys survived for up to two years or more. Also last month, the company announced that a pig liver had been connected to the body of a human brain-dead donor and circulated blood for three days.
eGenesis is now preparing to conduct clinical trials in the United States.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
SLIM Lander Paves Way for Japan in Lunar Exploration; Vital to Reduce Risk of Conflicts Over Resource Development
-
Japan’s Probe SLIM Successfully Lands on the Moon
-
SLIM Lunar Probe Resumes Operation; Solar Panel Catching Light
-
SLIM Lander Powers Down for Long Lunar Night; JAXA Releases New Batch of Moon Snapshots
-
Japan Plans to Report 360,000 Tons of ‘Blue Carbon’ to U.N.; First Such Calculation in the World
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)