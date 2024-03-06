- Environment
Hundreds of Baby Sea Turtles Released Off Coast of Nicaragua in Conservation Effort
14:24 JST, March 6, 2024
SANTA TERESA, Nicaragua (Reuters) — Nicaraguan authorities and volunteers released hundreds of tiny baby turtles on the country’s Pacific coast over the weekend as part of the government’s efforts to protect endangered species.
At the Rio Escalante Chacocente wildlife reserve, more than 400 baby Paslama turtles scurried over the sand toward the ocean.
The release was part of the government’s campaign to protect endangered turtle populations, “Together We Conserve Our Sea Turtles.”
Scientists warn various species of sea turtles and tortoises are threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bones from German Cave Rewrite Early History of Homo Sapiens
-
Japanese Government Unveils Liquefied CO2 Transportation Ship ‘Excool’
-
Advanced Helium-Cooled Reactor to be Given Power-Loss Test; Aim is to Verify Safety of Reactor Shutdown System
-
Fujitsu, NEC, Other Companies to Collaborate with Institute for Molecular Science on Developing New Type of Quantum Computer
-
Japan’s H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Reaches Orbit; Previous H3 Launch Attempt Failed Due to Electrical Issue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Japan Producer Prices Up 0.2％ in Jan.
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager