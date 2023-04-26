Study: Europeans are Subjected to More Heat Stress

AP file photo

People rest in the shade in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan on July 14, 2022.

BERLIN (AP) — Europeans, particularly in the south of the continent, are being subjected to more heat stress during the summer months as climate change causes longer periods of extreme weather, a study published on April 20 shows.

The European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said comparisons of data going back over decades show record heat last year resulted in hazardous conditions for human health.

“Southern Europe experienced a record number of days with ‘very strong heat stress,’” defined as temperatures from 38 C to 46 C, it said.

The number of summer days with “strong” (32 C to 38 C) or “very strong” heat stress is rising across the continent, while in southern Europe this is also the case for “extreme heat stress” days above 46 C, Copernicus said.

“There is also a decreasing trend in the number of days with ‘no heat stress,’” it added.

Heat stress is increasingly viewed as a significant issue worldwide as the planet warms due to human-made climate change. Experts say it can cause a wide range of health problems.