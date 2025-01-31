Japan’s Ishiba Calls for Early Passage of FY25 Draft Budget; PM Eyes Taking Japan-U.S. Alliance to ‘New Heights’
20:13 JST, January 31, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for the early passage of the fiscal 2025 draft budget at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Friday.
“This is a budget with a clear focus that aims to balance economic revitalization and fiscal consolidation,” Ishiba said.
With Ishiba and all Cabinet members in attendance, substantive deliberations began on the draft budget on the day.
Regarding the first summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that is currently being arranged, Ishiba expressed eagerness to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.
“I’d like to discuss [with Trump] about how we can build a new type of alliance that meets the national interests of both countries,” he said. “I want to take the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights.”
“It is important to confirm that the Senkaku Islands [in Okinawa Prefecture] are covered by the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty,” Ishiba added. “I’ll also seek understanding and cooperation regarding the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.”
