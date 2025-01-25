Posts Slandering Ex-Member of Hyogo Pref. Assembly Persist; Real-World Harassment Also Occurring

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Hyogo prefectural government office

Posts slandering members of the Hyogo prefectural assembly have persisted on social media since the Hyogo gubernatorial election in November, and real-world incidents of harassment have also occurred.

Hideaki Takeuchi, a former member of the assembly, was found at his home in a weakened state on Jan. 18. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, with suicide believed to be the cause of death.

Takeuchi, who was 50 when he died, was part of a committee established by the assembly to investigate issues involving Gov. Motohiko Saito. As a result of his investigations, which involved harsh questioning of Saito, claims that Takeuchi masterminded Saito’s downfall went viral on social media during the election campaign.

Takeuchi resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 18, the day after the election in which Saito was reelected. Yet claims continued on social media, including that he fled when things turned unfavorable for him.

An assembly member who got along with Takeuchi was shocked when he received an email following his death stating that “your buddy made a graceful exit.” Footage showing the assembly member criticizing Saito at the prefectural assembly also went viral.

Since the gubernatorial election, the assembly member has received insulting emails accusing them of framing Saito with other assembly members. This month alone, the assembly member has received more than 100 such emails.

“My family is also worried, and I am wondering how to proceed with my duties,” the assembly member said. Other members have received harassing phone calls.

Takashi Tachibana, leader of the political organization NHK Party, made claims on YouTube such as “[Takeuchi] was going to be arrested tomorrow” right after Takeuchi died. Toshiyuki Murai, chief of the Hyogo prefectural police headquarters, denied that claim, leading Tachibana, 57, to take the video down and apologize for the false claim. However, he offered no such apology to Takeuchi.