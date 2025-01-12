Prime Minister Ishiba’s Visit to Indonesia, Malaysia Shows Desire to Maintain Ties as Both Nations Moving Closer to Beijing

AP

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, right, and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attend a joint press conference at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, on Saturday.

BOGOR, Indonesia — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s visits to Malaysia and Indonesia in his first bilateral diplomatic efforts since taking office are believed to have been aimed at maintaining ties between Japan and the two emerging powers.

Malaysia and Indonesia are growing their presence and distinguishing themselves from the advanced nations of Japan, the United States and European countries. The hope is to avoid a situation in which the two nations become even closer to China and Russia with the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump who advocates an “America First” policy.

“Indonesia is very similar [to Japan] in terms of pursuing diplomacy while maintaining a balance between the United States and China,” Ishiba said during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, on Saturday, calling for cooperation between Tokyo and Jakarta.

Indonesia has the largest population and largest economy among the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and is the only ASEAN member in the Group of 20 major economies. Along with Malaysia, Indonesia is known for its large population of moderate Muslims.

Indonesia follows a basic course of balanced diplomacy based on neutrality and nonalignment, but, in reality, is moving closer to Beijing. In November, Prabowo visited China on his first overseas trip since taking office. Earlier this month, Indonesia became the first ASEAN member to join BRICS, a group of emerging economies led by China and Russia. Malaysia is also in the process of applying to join BRICS.

Both Indonesia and Malaysia have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, but they are believed to have decided that deepening their economic ties with China would be in their best interests. Also, since the current fighting started in the Gaza Strip, there has been a growing sense of distrust toward the United States, which supports Israel. The inauguration of Trump who is staunchly pro-Israel could lead to increased friction between Indonesia and Malaysia, and the United States.

During his first administration, Trump was criticized for failing to attend ASEAN-related summits for four consecutive years. “Diplomatic engagement with the ASEAN region is very important for the United States, too,” Ishiba told reporters. He said he intends to call for emphasis on ASEAN when he has his meeting with Trump, likely next month.