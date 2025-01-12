Japan Prime Minister Ishiba’s 1st Summit Meeting with Trump Being Arranged For as Soon as Early to Mid-February
15:44 JST, January 12, 2025
Final arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to visit the United States as early as the first half of February to hold his first summit with Donald Trump, who will then be U.S. president, it has been learned.
Ishiba and Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20, are expected to confirm the significance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and exchange views on matters such as Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp. in their meeting, according to Japanese government sources.
“The relationship with the United States is extremely important for our country. I hope it [the meeting] will be realized as soon as possible,” Ishiba told reporters on Saturday in Indonesia, where he was on an official visit.
“I intend to ensure that Mr. Trump and I agree that Japan and the United States working hand in hand will make a great contribution to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ishiba added.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend the presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled to be held in Washington on Jan. 20 and hold discussions with senior officials of the incoming Trump administration to prepare for a meeting.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter