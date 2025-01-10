Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Embarks on Southeast Asia Visit Hoping to Bridge Asia with West; Prepares for 1st Meeting with Trump

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a briefing about his trip to Southeast Asia at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has started his first foreign visit of the year. His crucial diplomatic tasks for this year are building a relationship with incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and dealing with China. His current Asian tour is aiming to be a foothold for forging a relationship with the Global South therefore maintaining a balance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Building bridges

“Amid uncertainties growing in an global community, I would like to place greater importance on relations with Southeast Asia than ever,” Ishiba told reporters ahead of his first diplomatic visit overseas since taking office not related to an international conference.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip have divided the international community, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to move away from the United States and become increasingly influenced by China.

Until now, Japan has acted as a bridge between ASEAN on one side and the U.S. and Europe on the other side. Ishiba chose this year’s ASEAN chair Malaysia and regional power Indonesia as the first countries to visit. With the Jan. 20 inauguration of the Trump administration, which is thought to have neglected Asia during its first term, Japan is eager to promote its influence and encourage the United States to actively be involved in the Indo-Pacific region.

Unpredictable

At one point, Ishiba sought to visit the United States immediately after this Asian tour in order to more quickly develop a personal relationship with Trump. However, as he could not hold formal talks with Trump before the inauguration and therefore could not publicly announce his results, he switched to a visit in February. By meeting with Trump before China, Ishiba sets up a scenario of demonstrating the solidity of Japan-U.S. relations.

However, there is no doubt the mishandling of the unpredictable Trump could affect Japan’s national interests. Ishiba, who has little diplomatic experience, has been carefully preparing for the meeting. He met former Prime Minister Taro Aso at the end of last year and was advised that “you must begin with your conclusions.”

On Tuesday, Ishiba dined with SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, who has recenly met with Trump, and was given a tip to “answer briefly and concisely.” Ishiba told those around him, “I must engage with Mr. Trump while thinking of him as a businessman rather than a politician.”

Source of friction

However, it is still unclear if Ishiba — even if he can hone his negotiating skills — will be able to respond to Trump’s tough demands.

The first hurdle is Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp. U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an order to block the acquisition. “The only thing we can do is to have [Nippon Steel] drastically change its acquisition plan and have Trump understand that the plan would make a significant contribution to employment in the United States,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

Like Biden, Trump is opposed to the acquisition, and in reality “there is no example in the past that something that he [Trump] said no about ever changed to receive a green light,” another senior ministry official said. An amicable resolution to the planned acquisition will not easy, and in fact may remain a source of friction between Japan and the United States.

Some members of the Trump administration have called for Japan to raise its defense spending to around 3% of its gross domestic product. Japan is in the process of increasing its defense budget to 2%, and a greater burden could draw complaints within Japan.