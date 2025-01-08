Japan’s PM Ishiba Dines with Softbank CEO Son; Exchanges Views on AI Strategies, U.S. Economic Policies
14:01 JST, January 8, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dined with SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son on Tuesday in Tokyo, exchanging views on the economic policies of the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and artificial intelligence strategy.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto also attended the dinner.
According to Son, who spoke to reporters after the dinner, Ishiba said that the Japan-U.S. relationship is important and so he wanted Son to tell him a lot about it. Son said that he conveyed his impressions and exchanges with Trump during their meeting in the United States last December.
