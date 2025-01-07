Japan PM Ishiba Mulls Replacing Head of National Security Secretariat; Masataka Okano Being Considered to Replace Takeo Akiba

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba speaks to reporters in Beijing on Nov. 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering replacing National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba with Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano.

Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, 59, will likely replace Okano.

Akiba, 66, joined the Foreign Ministry in 1982. He became the ministry’s vice minister in January 2018 during the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and his tenure lasted for about 3½ years, the longest since World War II.

In July 2021, Akiba became the third secretary general of the National Security Secretariat, the office in charge of coordinating and planning foreign and security policies. He was involved in the revision of the National Security Strategy to fundamentally strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities, including the possession of counterattack capabilities, and the design of an active cyber defense system to prevent serious cyberattacks.

Akiba supported the cabinets of Ishiba and former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida through his many diplomatic connections with foreign dignitaries, such as U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Okano, 60, joined the foreign ministry in 1987. Prior to his current post, which he has held since August 2023, he served as director general of the ministry’s Foreign Policy Bureau and assistant chief cabinet secretary.

Upon succeeding Akiba, Okano will be responsible for helping to build a relationship with the administration of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and work to introduce the active cyber defense at an early date.

Okano would become the third vice foreign minister to serve in the top position of the National Security Secretariat after Shotaro Yachi and Akiba. The second director general, Shigeru Kitamura, was from the National Police Agency.