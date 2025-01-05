Expo Official Character ‘Myaku-Myaku’ Greets Visitors at PMO; PM Gets into Spirit of Expo
2:00 JST, January 5, 2025
A large stuffed “Myaku-Myaku,” the official character of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, is being displayed at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office to help build interest in the Expo, which kicks off in April.
The Expo is reportedly failing to create excitement, with advance ticket sales reaching only half of the target.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been promoting the Expo by asking those who visit the Prime Minister’s Office to take a look at the stuffed Myaku-Myaku.
The toy is 95 centimeters tall and weighs 6 kilograms. It will be displayed at the entrance hall until the end of the Expo in October.
