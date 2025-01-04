Japan’s Trade Minister: Biden’s Block of U.S. Steel Sale Regrettable; Concerns Allegedly Voiced Over Future Investment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto has expressed disappointment over U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to block a proposed takeover of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

“It is difficult to understand and regrettable that such a decision has been made,” Muto said. “The Japanese industry has voiced strong concerns about future investment between Japan and the United States, and we must take this matter very seriously.”