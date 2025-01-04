Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Govt Plans to Send Former PM Suga to State Funeral for Former U.S. President Carter; Former PM to Head to Washington D.C.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoshihide Suga

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:54 JST, January 4, 2025

The government plans to send former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a special envoy to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 9.

Carter, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba mourned his death in a statement, saying, “I renew my deep respect for President Carter, who contributed significantly to strengthening the amicable Japan-U.S. relations and to maintaining peace and stability in the international community.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING