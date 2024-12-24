Japan Prime Minister Stresses Importance of Political Funds Reform After Legislation Passes Diet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday expressed his intention to promote the transparency of political funds donated by companies and organizations, after the extraordinary Diet session closed on the day.

“I have a particularly strong commitment to political reform,” Ishiba said at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

A number of bills passed the Diet on Tuesday, including those related to political funds, with a focus on abolishing political activity funds. “Even if this isn’t a 100% [improvement], it’s important to move even one step forward,” the prime minister said.

The supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2024 also passed during the extraordinary Diet session. The ruling parties lost their majority in the House of Representatives in October, and Ishiba explained that the bill was passed with the support of some opposition parties.

“It became a deliberative process in the sense that lawmakers who participated in the deliberations did not just talk or listen, but really discussed the bill,” he said.

The extra budget includes ¥100 billion from reserve funds for restoration and reconstruction projects on the Noto Peninsula, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day and flooding in September.