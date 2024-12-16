Japanese Prime Minister’s Cabinet Approval Rating Falls to 39％; Yomiuri Poll Shows 66％ Approval for Deal to Raise ¥1.03 Mil. Barrier

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet approval rating fell 4 points to 39%, according to the latest monthly poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The poll, taken between Friday and Sunday, also showed an increase in the Cabinet’s disapproval rating to 48%, up 6 points from the previous survey conducted Nov. 11-12. Regarding the reasons for support, 45% said that no one else is good, while 21% said that they thought the prime minister is trustworthy. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they disapprove of the Cabinet because they cannot expect to see good policies, and 25% said that the government is centered around the Liberal Democratic Party.

Support for the LDP fell to 24%, down from 30% the month before, while the Democratic Party for the People saw support increase 2 percentage points to 12%, outpacing support for the Japanese Communist Party which remained at 2%. Support for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fell to 8%, down from 11%. Komeito’s support level increased 2 percentage points to 5%, and support for the Japan Innovation Party was 4%, up from 3% the month before. Reiwa Shinsengumi’s support fell 1 percentage point to 3%, and 36% said they did not support any particular party, up from 30%.

Regarding the ruling coalition’s lack of majority in the House of Representatives, 61% said they do not feel concerned and 31% said they feel concerned.

The planned revision of the “¥1.03 million barrier,” the annual income threshold above which income tax is levied, received some recognition. The agreement between the LDP, Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People to raise the barrier saw an approval rating of 68%, while 21% said they did not approve. However, when asked if the increase amount should be decided after considering financial resources, 66% agreed and 23% disagreed. The ratio was the same when asked

Support for the government’s comprehensive economic stimulus package, which includes benefits for low-income households and subsidies for electricity and gas bills, was almost evenly divided. Forty-six percent of respondents said they approved of the measure, while 44% said they disapproved.

Regarding the issue of politics and money involving LDP factions, 86% of respondents said they do not think the issue will be resolved under Ishiba, while 7% thought it will be. When asked about corporate and group donations allowed to political parties, 60% of respondents said such donations should be allowed if measures are taken to enhance transparency, while 30% said they should be banned and 7% said they should be left as they are now.

‘Uneasy’ about Japan-S. Korea ties

Regarding ties between Japan and South Korea, 66% of respondents said they feel uneasy about future relations in the wake of the political turmoil caused by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law, while 31% said they do not feel uneasy.

By age group, 54% of respondents aged 18-39 said they felt uneasy about relations between the two countries, compared with 61% of those aged 40-59 and 77% aged 60 or older.

The survey was conducted among eligible voters aged 18 or older using the random digit dialing method. A total of 1,018 responses were received. Of the 741 landlines called, 410 people responded to the survey, and 608 out 1,909 mobile phones responded. The response rate was 55% for landlines and 32% for mobile phones.