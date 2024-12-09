Yoshimasa Hayashi Says Govt Hopes for Humanitarian Improvement in Syria; No Confirmed Japanese Casualties in Region

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

The government hopes the recent collapse of the Assad regime in Syria could lead to an improvement in the humanitarian situation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference on Monday.

“We will continue to work closely with the international community to resolve the Syrian crisis,” he added, referring to the Group of Seven nations and other entities.

Hayashi also mentioned that no Japanese nationals have been confirmed as casualties. “We will maintain a high level of vigilance and ensure the utmost safety of Japanese residents in the region,” he said.