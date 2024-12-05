S. Korea’s Political Troubles Are Threatening Ties with Japan, with Planned Official Visits to Be Postponed

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Lima before talks on Nov. 16.

The Japanese government is increasingly concerned that the turmoil in South Korea could harm ties between the countries, which had grown significantly closer in recent years, and disrupt several planned high-level visits by Japan.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday but then withdrew the order several hours later, sparking public protests and political chaos.

Depending on how the situation unfolds, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s trip to South Korea set for January will likely be postponed. Defense Minister Gen Nakatani’s visit to the country scheduled for late December will also likely be pushed back.

During questioning by leaders of political parties in the House of Councillors on Wednesday, Ishiba declined to comment on the “internal affairs of another nation,” but added that he was “watching the situation closely, with the greatest concern.” Ishiba met with Nakatani and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at the Prime Minister’s Office that evening to discuss the events taking place in South Korea.

Ishiba held his first meeting with Yoon in October, and arrangements were being made for Ishiba to visit South Korea early next year as part of efforts to bolster bilateral ties in 2025, which marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of relations between Tokyo and Seoul. Ishiba was keen to step up reciprocal visits, but a senior Foreign Ministry official hinted that approach could be reviewed. “Conducting diplomacy [with South Korea] could be difficult for a while,” the official said Wednesday.

Nakatani was planning to make the first visit to South Korea by a Japanese defense minister in nine years. “The situation now is very difficult,” a Defense Ministry official said.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who heads an all-party group that promotes exchanges and friendship between Japan and South Korea, on Wednesday said his visit to South Korea set for the middle of December likely will be canceled. Suga was scheduled to hold talks with Yoon during his trip.

Since taking office in May 2022, Yoon has taken steps to resolve the issue of lawsuits linked to former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula. He has also tried to strengthen cooperation with Japan on security and the economy. Given his impact, the Japanese government is watching the situation in Seoul closely.

“The momentum toward improved relations could fizzle,” a government source said. “This is a critical stage.”