Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Visits Abduction Site in Tottori Pref.; Speaks with Abductee Kyoko Matsumoto’s Brother
12:14 JST, November 25, 2024
YONAGO, Tottori — Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, visited Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, on Sunday to inspect the site where Kyoko Matsumoto was abducted by North Korea.
Matsumoto was 29 at the time of her abduction in 1977.
Hayashi walked around the site with Matsumoto’s elder brother, Hajime, and others while listening to their explanations about the situation at the time.
“When I think about the feelings [of the family,] I feel a tightness in my chest,” Hayashi said after the visit.
He continued: “I will keep these feelings in my heart and work to solve the problem. We have been approaching North Korea through various channels. We are determined to take responsibility as the government and take the most effective measures to realize the earliest possible return of all abductees to Japan.”
