Japan Extra Diet Session to Be Convened Nov. 28
16:17 JST, November 21, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan will convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, its parliament, on Nov. 28 for a 24-day run until Dec. 21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.
He announced the plan at the day’s meetings of executives of the steering committees of the House of Representatives, the Diet’s lower chamber, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.
During the session, the ruling and opposition camps will have their first full-fledged debate since the October election of the Lower House.
The session will focus on a fiscal 2024 draft supplementary budget to fund an envisaged economic package and a bill to revise again the country’s political funds control law over a slush fund scandal at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will deliver a policy speech Nov. 29 and attend meetings to answer questions from party representatives at the lower and upper chambers from Dec. 2 to 4.
Budget Committee meetings are scheduled to take place at the lower and upper chambers Dec. 5 and 6, respectively, with all cabinet ministers in attendance.
The Diet will then move on to deliberations on the supplementary budget from Dec. 9.
