Japan PM Ishiba Returns To Tokyo After APEC, G20 Summits; LDP Meeting On Political Reform Set For Same Day
15:19 JST, November 21, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba returned to Japan on Thursday after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru and the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.
A government plane with the prime minister on board arrived at Haneda Airport on Thursday morning.
On Thursday afternoon, Ishiba is scheduled to attend a Liberal Democratic Party meeting to discuss political reforms, such as amending the Political Funds Control Law.
