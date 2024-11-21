Japan PM Ishiba Returns To Tokyo After APEC, G20 Summits; LDP Meeting On Political Reform Set For Same Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrives at Haneda Airport on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba returned to Japan on Thursday after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru and the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.

A government plane with the prime minister on board arrived at Haneda Airport on Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Ishiba is scheduled to attend a Liberal Democratic Party meeting to discuss political reforms, such as amending the Political Funds Control Law.