Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan PM Ishiba Returns To Tokyo After APEC, G20 Summits; LDP Meeting On Political Reform Set For Same Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrives at Haneda Airport on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:19 JST, November 21, 2024

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba returned to Japan on Thursday after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru and the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.

A government plane with the prime minister on board arrived at Haneda Airport on Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Ishiba is scheduled to attend a Liberal Democratic Party meeting to discuss political reforms, such as amending the Political Funds Control Law.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING